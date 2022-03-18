Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Pete Davidson won’t make space flight

Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the...
Comedian Pete Davidson is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the Blue Origin space flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, it was revealed Thursday night.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos’ rocket.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos’ space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

The company announced earlier that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin’s next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing, the company said.

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company’s first flight with passengers last July.

The company said it will announce Davidson’s replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos’ guest. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

Davidson, who is currently dating reality star Kim Kardashian, wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical film “The King of Staten Island,” which was released in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Firefighters hope to gain ground on Texas wildfires Saturday
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Crews continue to fight 'extreme' wildfire in Texas
Norway’s prime minister says that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO...
4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth...
Ukraine’s leader warns war will cost Russia for generations
FILE - The Emsworth Dam and Lock are seen on the Ohio River in Emsworth, Pa., April 9, 2021. As...
Hydropower eyes bigger energy role, less environmental harm