Petra is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a cat named Petra. He’s a 6-month-old cat who loves eating treats and being held.

The adoption fee for cats is $95 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

