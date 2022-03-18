Email City Guide
Rain chances return Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 35 with clear skies. The wind will calm down overnight to about 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday, we will have a high of 77 with sunny skies. The wind will be relatively calm out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday, we will have critical conditions for fire weather. We will have humidity levels around 20% and winds between 20 and 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

Sunday, we will have a high of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, rain chances return to the forecast. We will have a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The rain chances will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have a 20% chance for showers and maybe an isolated thundershower. As a cold front will move through the area, temps will drop. Monday, we will have a high of 76. Tuesday, we will have a high of 60. Wednesday, we will have a high of 54.

