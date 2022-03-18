Very windy Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect a very windy day today as Thursday’s cold front has left us with gusty northly winds. These winds will be around 20-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 65. This weekend will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be very windy as well, we’ll see elevated fire risk that day. Monday brings widespread rain chances, some areas could see around an inch of rain.

