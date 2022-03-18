Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Very windy Friday

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect a very windy day today as Thursday’s cold front has left us with gusty northly winds. These winds will be around 20-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 65. This weekend will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be very windy as well, we’ll see elevated fire risk that day. Monday brings widespread rain chances, some areas could see around an inch of rain.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Rain chances return Monday
Rain chances return Monday
Rain chances return Monday
KAUZ Weather
Strong storms will develop Thursday night
Strong storms will develop Thursday evening
Strong storms will develop Thursday evening