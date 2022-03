WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on 10th and Taylor street on Friday.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is at 10th and Taylor street in response to a reported fire. (KAUZ)

WFFD officials on scene report there were no injuries to occupants nor firefighters.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.