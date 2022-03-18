Email City Guide
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of March 18

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and five new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of March 18, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

The victim was in their 60s. The health district also reported 11 new recoveries.

Health officials report four Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized.

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending March 18, 2022 there are 5 new cases, 1 death, 4 hospitalizations and 11 recoveries.

Death: 583 (up 1) - 32,974 (60s) - NUTD Pfizer

There are 3 (60%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 2 (40%) of new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 2 new re-infection cases. Of those, 1 (50%) is up to date on their vaccinations; 1 (50%) is not up to date on their vaccinations.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 2, 1 is up to date and 1 has completed their primary series, but are not up to date. Of the 4 individuals hospitalized today, 1 is a re-infection. Positivity Rate = 1.3%

Total Hospitalizations = 4

  • Stable - 1
  • Critical - 3

0-5

  • No hospitalizations

6-10

  • No hospitalizations

11-19

  • No hospitalizations

20 - 29

  • No hospitalizations

30 - 39

  • Stable - 1
  • Critical - 1

40 - 49

  • No hospitalizations

50 - 59

  • Critical - 1

60 - 69

  • Critical - 1

70 - 79

  • No hospitalizations

80+

  • No hospitalizations

