Wichita Falls woman appointed to OneStar Foundation

Kathy Kabell.
Kathy Kabell.(MSU Texas)
By Selene Gonzales Jimenez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Kathy Kabell from Wichita Falls to the OneStar Foundation on Thursday.

Kabell, along with five others, will work to improve and strengthen the state’s volunteerism and community service infrastructure.

She is well known in the Wichita Falls community. She volunteers as treasurer and director for Wichita County Child Welfare Board, in addition to being the outreach chairman for Faith Lutheran Church.

Kabell is expected to serve with the OneStar foundation until March 15, 2025.

