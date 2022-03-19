Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke is touring Texas and stopped in Texoma to meet with residents who support him and others who are on the fence. O’Rourke wanted to address the concerns of people rather than focusing on democrats, republicans nor independents.

He stopped in Olney, Vernon, and Childress as part of his Statewide People of Texas Campaign, taking time to answer questions and concerns. His goal was to address the people of Texoma and not focus on anyone’s political stance, but rather things like jobs, Medicaid and schools.

“If I’m going to be the best possible governor, I need to listen to and learn from everyone that I’m going to serve, so coming here to Olney today and getting a chance to answer questions and meet the people who are making this community so successful is really important to me,” O’Rourke said.

“I think we need to have a governor that’s going to take charge of everything,” George Hartlein, a Vernon resident, said.

George said he’s not a republican, democratic or independent, but expressed his feelings as to why he attended the meet and greet.

“I think he’s good as anybody else that’s running right now,” Hartlein said. “I’m not too impressed by very many politicians. He seems to be very level-headed. I think he’ll do alright.”

For one couple, they believe the candidate running for governor answered a lot of their questions.

“He brought up a lot of issues that are pressing on people in this state and certainly around this country as well,” Guillermo Alvarado, a meet and greet attendee, said. “They want to make sure their kid’s future is ensured by an adequate education, adequate access to services, and basically the right to vote on true bases without having any discriminator elements brought into it.”

“I think raising the minimum wage is not only improving the conditions for workers in Texas, I think it’s going to be easier to keep people on the job,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke said he’s eager to meet everyone who’s willing to meet him. Residents in Olney asked him about racial issues, mental health concerns and some even expressed the lack of nurse practitioners.

