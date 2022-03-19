Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vehicle burglaries are on the rise. Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on how you can protect your personal items.

“Recently we had a vehicle burglary where a credit card was taken and eventually it was used at a store here in town and now which you have a felony in credit card abuse,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

“We were able to get photographs of the people that used it, but we didn’t know who they were,” Eipper said. “So we actually put those pictures on our Facebook page and asked for identifications and we got a lot of help from our community which is awesome.”

“We have a program called the Take, Lock, Hide program, which is kind of like stop, drop and roll,” Eipper said. “It’s almost like were trying to get you to memorize this so it becomes something you do automatically, do those things with the items inside your vehicle.”

“Car security, the only person that cares about that is you,” Paul Morgan with NET Audio said. “If your alarm is going off in a parking lot, nobody looks, nobody cares. You need a security system on your car that is for your benefit that you use, that you can hear.”

“Every vehicle is different but everybody’s needs are different,” Morgan said. “There are different types of systems and sensors that we can put on your car that will help monitor and prevent that kind of stuff.”

“That way we can prevent vehicle burglaries prevent loss of property especially,” Eipper said.

