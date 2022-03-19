Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vehicle burglaries are on the rise. Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on how you can protect your personal items.

“Recently we had a vehicle burglary where a credit card was taken and eventually it was used at a store here in town and now which you have a felony in credit card abuse,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said.

“We were able to get photographs of the people that used it, but we didn’t know who they were,” Eipper said. “So we actually put those pictures on our Facebook page and asked for identifications and we got a lot of help from our community which is awesome.”

“We have a program called the Take, Lock, Hide program, which is kind of like stop, drop and roll,” Eipper said. “It’s almost like were trying to get you to memorize this so it becomes something you do automatically, do those things with the items inside your vehicle.”

“Car security, the only person that cares about that is you,” Paul Morgan with NET Audio said. “If your alarm is going off in a parking lot, nobody looks, nobody cares. You need a security system on your car that is for your benefit that you use, that you can hear.”

“Every vehicle is different but everybody’s needs are different,” Morgan said. “There are different types of systems and sensors that we can put on your car that will help monitor and prevent that kind of stuff.”

“That way we can prevent vehicle burglaries prevent loss of property especially,” Eipper said.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident involving two vehicles
Woman ejected from car after crash in Wichita Falls
Photo by Eddie Henry.
Apache Lonestar Casino to host groundbreaking ceremony Saturday
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 dentists killed in office shooting in Texas
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Barbara Fenley died while rescuing people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fire. Photo used...
Texas sheriff’s deputy dies while rescuing victims of Eastland Complex Fire

Latest News

Congregation members at Mount Pleasant Church are hosting a dementia workshop on Saturday...
WF church hopes to help those with dementia with weekend workshop
Despite what is happening on the theatre’s stages, they continue to give performers an...
Improv workshop continues despite construction at WF Backdoor Theatre
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Crime of the Week: Vehicle burglaries
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities
Beto O’Rourke visits three Texoma cities