WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State softball team opened conference play falling to Texas A&M Commerce in a double header on Friday.

Final game one:

#20 Texas A&M Commerce - 4, Midwestern State - 1

Final game two: (extras)

#20 Texas A&M Commerce - 1, Midwestern State - 0

