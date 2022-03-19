Email City Guide
Upcoming concert to benefit Allred Chapel Project

Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
By Selene Gonzales Jimenez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Allred Chapel Project Committee is planning to host a benefit weekend to raise funds to build a chapel at the James V. Allred Prison.

The concert will take place Friday, April 1 at the Red River Harley Davidson on 4514 North West Freeway in Wichita Falls. Casting Out and Connie Smithee will both be performing. A bike and car show will also follow on Saturday.

The state of Texas does not include a building specifically for faith-based programs when it constructs correctional facilities, but it does allow them to be built if funded through private donations.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go toward the proposed 500-seat chapel.

