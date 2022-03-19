WF church hopes to help those with dementia with weekend workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Congregation members at Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church are hosting a dementia workshop on Saturday morning for not only those who attend their church but the entire Wichita Falls community.

There will be five speakers from Hospice of Wichita Falls, Angel Care Home Health, North Texas Regional Clinic Commission, Alzheimer’s Association of North Central Texas, and even a speaker that will be discussing information about medication for the elderly.

‘We have several elderly women that live alone that have health issues but they are not taking advantage of the services that are provided in the community. We’re trying to encourage that that’s why we wanted all these agencies to be available,” said Diann Scroogins.

The idea of the workshop came from a monthly dementia support group the church started a year ago. The workshop will take place from 9 am to 1 p.m. Scroggins said families will learn some tools and information to help them continue supporting their loved one.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.