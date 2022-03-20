WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding the Wells 2 Fire, which burned over 900 acres on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office said that no residential structures were lost in the fire, crediting the hard work of the firefighters.

Several major roadways were closed to traffic on Sunday afternoon due to heavy smoke and emergency vehicle traffic. All were reopened by 7:30 p.m. except for S.H. 82 from F.M. 369 to the Wichita/Archer County Line; it is expected to be reopened at around 8:30 p.m.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office warned residents to beware of phone scammers taking advantage of the fires’ chaos. Jury requests or missed court dates will be settled through mail only, and anyone with arrest warrants or missed jury duty should not expect to be contacted via phone. Officials further stressed that the Sheriff’s Office will never ask to process payment over the phone, and encouraged residents with questions to call (940) 766-8100 ext. 8170.

Deputies were called to the fire at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the press release. The fire spread quickly due to high winds. The Texas A&M Forest Service, Wichita Falls Fire Department, and 25 local volunteer fire departments were called in to help contain the blaze. Other organizations assisted firefighting crews by coordinating logistics like traffic control, evacuations, and warning residents of fire danger. A full list of organizations is below.

Wichita West VFD

Texas A&M Forest Service

Wichita East VFD

Wichita Falls Fire Department

Holliday VFD

Friberg Cooper VFD

Lake Arrowhead VFD

Lake Kickapoo VFD

Bowman VFD

Arrowhead Ranch Estates VFD

Jolly VFD

Scotland VFD

Seymour VFD

Iowa Park VFD

Lakeside City VFD

Dean Dale VFD

Kamay VFD

Wichita Falls Police Department

Iowa Park Police Department

Archer County Sheriff’s Office

Holliday Police Department

Texas Department Of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife

UPDATE 6:22 p.m. The fire has been stopped at Old State Rd. and US-82, according the Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department estimated that the fire was 900 acres, and said no structures have been lost. Texas A&M Forest Service said that the fire is now 50% contained.

The fire began in Archer County but quickly spread to Wichita County.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m. Firefighters are receiving aerial assistance in combatting the Wells 2 Fire, according a viewer.

The viewer sent photos of the planes flying near their home on Turkey Ranch Rd. Wichita Co. officials are blocking access to Seymour Highway west of Turkey Ranch Rd. so that firefighting equipment like bulldozers and heavy machinery can assist crews. The road is still open east of Turkey Ranch Rd.

When asked if the Sheriff’s Department was considering an evacuation order for Wichita Co., officials said they were on standby as they continued to monitor 82 and 258.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m. Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to the wildfire, which has been dubbed the Wells 2 Fire.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Archer County on the #Wells2Fire. The fire is an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained.

The fire is estimated to be about 300 acres. It has spread rapidly since it began in Archer Co., and is currently thought to be mainly located in Wichita County.

UPDATE 4:14 p.m. The intersection of 368 and 258 has been closed.

Officials with the Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office are only allowing residents with property in the area through the blockade. All others are being turned back due to safety precautions.

UPDATE 3:59 p.m. Montague County is under an evacuation order due to a fast-moving wildfire.

Officials say the wildfire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona, near Oakshores Rd. and FM 2953. Residents in this area are urged to immediately evacuate using any available east-west route.

ORIGINAL STORY

A large fire is raging between Wichita Falls and Holliday.

Parts of 277 have been shut down for safety and to let fire crews work. News Channel 6 Meteorologist Garrett James reports that at the intersection of FM 369 (Southwest Parkway) westbound traffic has been blocked off.

News Channel 6 crews are on the scene of a large grass fire between Holliday and Wichita Falls. (KAUZ)

News Channel 6 has crews on the ground at the fire and is contact with various government officials about updates possible evacuation orders. This story will be updated as soon we receive information.

