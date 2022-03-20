High Fire Danger Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and windy weather Sunday will mean a very high risk for the spread of wildfire. Winds will be out of the south at 20-30 mph, gusting upwards of 45 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for all of Texoma until 9:00 PM Sunday. Tomorrow will have a high near 80.

Monday expect lots of rain through the day, some parts of the area could see over an inch of rain. We will mainly see showers but a few strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible. Winds will shift from the south to the north, temps will only reach the 60s. Tuesday will be cool and windy with a high in the 50s.

