Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Suspect in custody following N. 8th St. standoff
Fire
Residents experience power outages after Montague Co. wildfire, evacuation
High Fire Danger Sunday
News Channel 6 crews were on the scene of a large grass fire between Holliday and Wichita Falls...
TDEM asks residents to report wildfire damage via survey

Latest News

Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
The trip comes as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in...
Biden starts week of talks to step up aid effort in Ukraine
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, if her...
Senate set to consider Jackson's historic SCOTUS nomination
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol