Residents experience power outages after Montague Co. wildfire, evacuation

Fire
Fire(Source: Associated Press)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 6:42 p.m. Nocona Hills and Oak Shores are experiencing a power outage following news of fire and evacuations earlier today, according to the Montague Emergency Communications Team.

Officials said power is not expected to return for several hours.

UPDATE 5:52 p.m. Residents are now being allowed back into Oak Shores, according to the Montague Emergency Communications Team.

ORIGINAL STORY

Montague County is under an evacuation order due to a fast-moving wildfire.

Officials say the wildfire is located along and just east of Lake Nocona, near Oakshores Rd. and FM 2953. Residents in this area are urged to immediately evacuate using any available east-west route.

Other residents are urged to avoid the area as fire crews work to get the flames under control.

Abundant Life Church Fellowship Hall in Nocona is open for those who have been evacuated from their homes, according to the Montague Emergency Communications Team. The church is located on the corner of 8th and Pecan.

