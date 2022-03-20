Suspect in custody following N. 8th St. standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police and SWAT officers are on the scene of a standoff that began at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on North 8th St.

UPDATE: Sunday, March 14 at 10:06 p.m.

Police have reported that a suspect is in custody following standoff.

No other details have been released at this time.

UPDATE: Sunday, March 14 at 8:15 p.m.

Nearby homes were evacuated after a “Code Red” was activated and SWAT teams arrived at the standoff on North 8th St. on Sunday, according to News Channel 6 crews at the scene.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that a suspect is inside a home on the 1400 block of the road, and that one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Other details are not being released at this time in order to not compromise the ongoing situation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sunday, March 14 at 6:14 p.m.

The Wichita Falls Police Department had a steadily growing police presence on North 8th St. throughout Sunday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of N. 8th St. on a high-priority assault call at around 4:30 p.m. At least 12 officers had visited or remained at the address as of 6:20 p.m., almost two hours later.

Neighbors told News Channel 6 crews they had heard a girl had been held hostage before being freed, but nothing has been confirmed by officials.

