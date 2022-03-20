Rain arrives tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gusty winds will continue tonight and into tomorrow, meaning an elevated risk for wildfires. Winds will be out of the south at 20-30 mph. Temperatures will reach the low 80s Sunday afternoon. The good news is rain look to begin around lunchtime tomorrow, becoming widespread in the early afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible as well. Most of the area could see up to an inch of rain. Monday night a cold front cools temps down for the rest of the workweek. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a high in the 50s. We are back in the 70s next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.