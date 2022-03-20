Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain arrives tomorrow

By Mason Brighton
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gusty winds will continue tonight and into tomorrow, meaning an elevated risk for wildfires. Winds will be out of the south at 20-30 mph. Temperatures will reach the low 80s Sunday afternoon. The good news is rain look to begin around lunchtime tomorrow, becoming widespread in the early afternoon. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible as well. Most of the area could see up to an inch of rain. Monday night a cold front cools temps down for the rest of the workweek. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a high in the 50s. We are back in the 70s next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Suspect in custody following N. 8th St. standoff
Fire
Residents experience power outages after Montague Co. wildfire, evacuation
High Fire Danger Sunday
News Channel 6 crews were on the scene of a large grass fire between Holliday and Wichita Falls...
TDEM asks residents to report wildfire damage via survey

Latest News

News Channel 6 crews were on the scene of a large grass fire between Holliday and Wichita Falls...
TDEM asks residents to report wildfire damage via survey
High Fire Danger Sunday
Rain chances return Monday
Rain chances return Monday
Rain chances return Monday