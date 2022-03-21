14th Annual Legacy Dinner Benefitting the Boys and Girls Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

In this episode, we are featuring the 14th Annual Legacy Dinner presented by the Mavericks and Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club Alumni and Friends, and it is benefitting the Boys and Girls Club that will happen on April 7th at 5:30 p.m. at the MPEC (1000 5th St).

“The event started (...) probably 16 years ago, the Mavericks came to us wanting to honor one of their own, James Lane, with some type of an award, but we decided it would be best if we honor with scholarships, so we partnered with them to put this fundraiser on to start a scholarship in his name every year,” Jeff Pendley, Annual Legacy Dinner Committee Chair, said.

So they decided to choose a Legacy honoree and they give away five $2500 scholarships every year at this event. The Legacy Dinner’s honoree for 2022 is Judge Bob Brotherton.

“The Mavericks selection committee just felt he was the right person at the right time for this year’s event,” Randy Cooper, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, said. “He’s connected in numerous ways to the Boys and Girls Club and the community.”

They had to take a break because of the pandemic for two years, so they are excited to come back to the Legacy Dinner this year. “Our community will have just a wonderful opportunity for live music, fellowship, comradery, and those, shall I say those great ribs, and all the fixings that come with the Mavericks,” Cooper said.

The event will be held at the MPEC on April 7th. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 6 p.m.

“It just swells my heart out, it seems like the older I get, the more emotional I get, when I see people come out to give to our organization, it makes you proud that you are involved with it,” Pendley said.

For more information and to get tickets go to: bgcwf.org

Follow our News Channel 6 City Guide page: City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more updates and events in the community! For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide - contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or 940-757-0691. Tune into #CityGuide in the mornings during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.