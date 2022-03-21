Burkburnett ISD boys basketball coach retires

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett Boys Basketball Coach Danny Nix announced his retirement on Monday.

Nix served in the position for 43 years.

Nix finished with an 866-406 record consisting of 19 district championships, 11 regional tournament appearances and finished as the state runner-up in 2008 and 2011.

Nix was most recently named to the 2022 UIL Top 100 Coaches in UIL history.

From all of us here at Newschannel 6, good luck in retirement Coach Nix!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.