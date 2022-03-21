Email City Guide
Burkburnett woman dies following Sunday night motorcycle crash

By Samantha Forester
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Burkburnett woman has died following a motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls on Sunday evening, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. officers were called out to the 3200 block of Old Iowa Park Road to investigate a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to reports, the motorcycle, being driven by 56-year-old Suzan Driskill, was heading west on Iowa Park Road when another vehicle pulled out of a parking lot of a business at the corner of North Beverly and Old Iowa Park Road.

The motorcycle and vehicle collided, causing Driskill to be thrown from the motorcycle. Driskill was taken to United Regional for treatment but passed away around 10:30 p.m. Police said Driskill was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The WFPD Accident Investigations section is investigating this incident.

Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
