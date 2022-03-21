Email City Guide
County officials identify firefighter killed in Comanche Co. fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management offices have released new information about a firefighter who died battling a blaze on Sunday.

According to officials, the firefighter was a member of the Edgewater Park Fire Department and was identified as April Patridge, 55. They say she became separated from her firetruck which lead to her death.

Edgewater Park was one of the first departments to arrive on scene around 12:30 on Sunday afternoon at the fire near Track Road and King Road in northern Comanche County.

Partridge’s cause of death is under investigation from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner. The cause of the fire is being investigated by a number of agencies, including the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s office, the Lawton Fire Marshal’s office, Oklahoma State Forestry Service, Comanche County Sheriff’s office, local emergency management and fire departments.

The fire is currently 90% contained, according to officials.

Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus