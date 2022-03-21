Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie

Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one tornado touched down near Bowie on Monday, causing damage to buildings in the area.

Caption

Our crews on scene report several buildings have been damaged, and at least one home was destroyed. The residents were not at the home when the tornado hit, and they were able to get their animals out.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Suspect in custody following N. 8th St. standoff
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Standoff suspect assaulted captive woman for 3 days, police say
Fire
Residents experience power outages after Montague Co. wildfire, evacuation
Burkburnett woman dies following Sunday night motorcycle crash

Latest News

A tornado damaged buildings in Jacksboro.
8 p.m. curfew in place for Jack County
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage along Well Service Road.
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus