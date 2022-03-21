Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one tornado touched down near Bowie on Monday, causing damage to buildings in the area.

Our crews on scene report several buildings have been damaged, and at least one home was destroyed. The residents were not at the home when the tornado hit, and they were able to get their animals out.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

