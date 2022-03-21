Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Maury Povich to retire from talk show after 31 years

FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The...
FILE PHOTO - Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.(CNN Newsource, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daytime talk show Host Maury Povich is ending his 31-year run after this season of “Maury.”

Povich said in a statement to Deadline that he had planned to end the show once the current contract expired this year. He said he was proud of the relationship with the NBCUniversal, which produced the show, and the crew, “but as I occasionally tell my guests on ‘Maury,’ ‘Enough, already!’”

Povich hosted the nationally syndicated “Maury” for the last 24 seasons and “The Maury Povich Show” for seven years before that.

The series dealt with an array of hot-button topics and social issues centered on his guests, as well as the in-studio audience. One of the more well-known segments was the paternity test reveals, when he would tell someone whether they were a child’s father.

Before he began his talk show run, Povich worked for TV stations in Washington, Philadelphia and Los Angeles and other markets then hosted “A Current Affair.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Suspect in custody following N. 8th St. standoff
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Standoff suspect assaulted captive woman for 3 days, police say
Fire
Residents experience power outages after Montague Co. wildfire, evacuation
Burkburnett woman dies following Sunday night motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner
Bounce House flies towards child in Hickory
Video shows bounce house in North Carolina being picked up by wind, flying toward child
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
President Biden is warning of potential cyber attacks from Russia: "The magnitude of Russia's...
Russian forces fire on protestors; Biden warns of cyber attack
A tornado damaged buildings in Jacksboro.
8 p.m. curfew in place for Jack County