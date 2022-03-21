Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the...
Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.”(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again.

Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the best-selling novel she co-wrote with James Patterson, “Run, Rose Run.” Published in early March, the Nashville-based book centers on a bond between an aspiring country singer and a retired country superstar, a character Parton has said during media interviews that she was anxious to play on film.

“James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team,” Parton said in a statement Monday.

Witherspoon, who grew up in Nashville and won an Oscar for playing country great June Carter Cash in “Walk the Line,” said in a statement that Parton had long been one of her idols.

“Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere,” Witherspoon said. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton has mostly acted in television in recent years, including a guest appearance on “Grace & Frankie,” but in the 1980s and 1990s starred in such feature films as “9 to 5,” “Steel Magnolias” and “Straight Talk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Suspect in custody following N. 8th St. standoff
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Standoff suspect assaulted captive woman for 3 days, police say
Fire
Residents experience power outages after Montague Co. wildfire, evacuation
Burkburnett woman dies following Sunday night motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner
Bounce House flies towards child in Hickory
Video shows bounce house in North Carolina being picked up by wind, flying toward child
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
President Biden is warning of potential cyber attacks from Russia: "The magnitude of Russia's...
Russian forces fire on protestors; Biden warns of cyber attack
A tornado damaged buildings in Jacksboro.
8 p.m. curfew in place for Jack County