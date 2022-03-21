Standoff suspect assaulted captive woman for 3 days, police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police said the suspect at the center of a lengthy standoff on Sunday held his ex-girlfriend hostage, physically assaulting her for three days before she managed to escape and call authorities.

Jorge Gonzalez, 23, was taken into custody at around 10 p.m. after SWAT teams found him hiding in the attic crawl space of his home on North 8th St. He was then arrested on charges of aggravated assault-family violence causing serious bodily injury.

The victim told police from the hospital that she had been dating Gonzalez for around seven months, but had tried to break up with him on Friday, March 11. She reportedly left their shared home on the 1400 block of North 8th Street to stay with family but stayed in contact with Gonzalez. According to the arrest affidavit, he convinced her to return to the home to talk and repair their relationship on March 15.

Court documents state Gonzalez refused to let the victim go to work the next day, accusing her of flirting with men there and saying she wasn’t allowed to leave. He allegedly took her cell phone and refused to let her call for help, reportedly punching and slapping her every time she wanted to leave. The victim was reportedly unable to leave the house because Gonzalez would lock the doors from the outside and the windows had security bars, leaving slim chances for escape.

The arrest affidavit details a series of assaults that took place over a three-day period, stating that Gonzalez sexually assaulted the victim after she explicitly said no, choked her to unconsciousness with a bralette, and hit her with a lamp. In one instance, the victim said she pretended to have something behind her back so she could escape the house; Gonzalez allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the leg, saying she was not leaving.

The victim reportedly escaped on Sunday when Gonzalez was in the shower, running to a neighbor’s house and asking them to call 911.

When police arrived at around 4:30 p.m., she was sent to the hospital in an ambulance. Detectives said they saw bruises and injuries conducive to her statements.

SWAT officers and police negotiators spent more than five hours trying to talk to Gonzalez, who locked himself in the house. Unable to make contact, SWAT teams broke into the home at around 10 p.m. and took him into custody.

