Storm chances return Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 67 with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will begin Monday morning.

We do have a chance of seeing some severe weather this afternoon/evening. The biggest threats will be hail up to the size of golf balls and gusty winds up to 60 mph.

Monday night, we will have a lof of 42 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 53 with overcast skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 42 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 60 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 63 with sunshine returning.

Friday, we will have a high of 78 with sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.