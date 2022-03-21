Email City Guide
Suspect arrested after five-hour standoff

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One man is in custody after an hours long standoff with Wichita Falls police officers Sunday night.

SWAT officers and police negotiators spent more than five hours trying to talk to an assault suspect locked in a home on North 8th Street.

Members of the SWAT team eventually broke into the home and located the man hiding in a crawl space.

“Officers responded to an aggravated assault that occurred here in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street,” WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes said. “At that point, there was a victim that was taken to the hospital to be treated for some injuries. Just a few minutes ago - just after 10 o’clock or so, we did make contact with the suspect inside the residence where he was taken into custody.”

Police say the incident is still under investigation. The suspect has not been named at this time.

Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
