TDEM asks residents to report wildfire damage via survey

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking Texans affected by the devastating wildfires sweeping through the state to report property damages.

Damage to homes and businesses can be reported through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iStat) damage surveys. The survey results give information to state emergency management officials, allowing them to determine if Texas meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

You can take the iSTAT damage survey by clicking here and selecting “Wildfire Outbreak.” Reporting damage through the survey is voluntary and does not act as a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency; it also does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

The survey comes in the wake of critical fire danger throughout Texas. Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for eleven Texas counties and activated the state Emergency Operations Center to coordinate resources and assets.

Two major fires raged through Texoma on Sunday. The Wells 2 Fire sparked in Archer Co. and quickly spread into Wichita Co., burning at least 900 acres. Montague Co. had to issue evacuation orders after a wildfire on Lake Nocona threatened nearby homes and residents.

Wildfire resources for Texans can be accessed on the TDEM website. Stay up to date on fire conditions in local areas through the News Channel 6 website and weather app.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.