Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one tornado moved through the Jacksboro area and damaged buildings, including the Jacksboro Elementary and High School campuses.

Superintendent Brad Burnett said no students, staff members or parents were injured.

“I just feel very blessed that we had storm shelters that were designed to withstand a major tornado, which we did have,” Burnett said.

Burnett said when he heard reports of substantial damage southwest of Jacksboro, he notified all campuses to put students and staff into storm shelters. Several parents who were waiting to pick up their kids also joined them.

“We can replace buildings, we can’t replace lives, so I’m very, very thankful that our storm shelters held up and did exactly what they were designed to do,” Burnett said.

Around 400 students took shelter in the Jacksboro Elementary storm shelter, while there were around 50 students and staff sheltering in the high school.

Tornado damages buildings in Jacksboro
Tornado damages buildings in Jacksboro(KAUZ)

News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
