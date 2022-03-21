Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Suspect in custody following N. 8th St. standoff
Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Standoff suspect assaulted captive woman for 3 days, police say
Fire
Residents experience power outages after Montague Co. wildfire, evacuation
Burkburnett woman dies following Sunday night motorcycle crash

Latest News

FILE - Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight...
State media: No survivors found in crash of Chinese airliner
Bounce House flies towards child in Hickory
Video shows bounce house in North Carolina being picked up by wind, flying toward child
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine invasion: As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
President Biden is warning of potential cyber attacks from Russia: "The magnitude of Russia's...
Russian forces fire on protestors; Biden warns of cyber attack
A tornado damaged buildings in Jacksboro.
8 p.m. curfew in place for Jack County