Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deputy Melvin Joyner of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents affected by Sunday’s fires to be on the lookout for potential phone scams.

Scammers may state that particular residents who recently went through a traumatic experience, like a fire, may have a warrant for their arrest or missed jury duty. They will then try to take advantage of callers by asking them for payment as a settlement.

“Normally what they do is they say we can take care of this if you go get two gift cards and I’ll meet you, and we’ll get this settlement done, and that way you won’t have to go to jail,” Joyner said. “Once you give it to them, they’ve got it. You’ll never hear anything else because you’ve just been scammed out 500 or 1,000 or even more.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind residents that any warrant or jury summons is sent through the mail rather than over the phone. If you need any reassurance, you are encouraged to call officials with any questions.

