6-year-old girl dies in drive-by shooting while watching TV, police say

Lake Charles police report Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting. (Source: KPLC)
By Amma Siriboe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Police in Lake Charles are investigating a tragic shooting where a 6-year-old girl died in an apparent drive-by shooting from over the weekend.

The Lake Charles Police Department reported gunshots rang out in a neighborhood east of downtown at about 11 p.m. Sunday, reported by KPLC.

Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was at home and watching TV on the couch when the shots were heard, according to her family.

“To take an innocent life, an angel. She brought so much joy to the family. This is just heartbreaking, [we are] still trying to wrap our minds around everything that’s going on,” Rameeka Carter said, a family relative.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter released the following statement after Sunday’s shooting:

“This is not Lake Charles and we will not let this become Lake Charles. My administration and LCPD will have much more to say about this in the coming days, but for now, I first ask everyone in this City to wrap that young girl and her family in your prayers.

Every parent, family member, friend, faith leader or guardian in this city to sit and talk with the young men and women around you. Sit them down and look them in the eyes. Tell them what happened last night... tell them that settling scores with gun violence only leads to pain, suffering, and destruction for everyone involved.”

Police in Lake Charles said their investigation continues and urged anyone with further information to contact them at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

