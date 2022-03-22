Cold & Windy for your Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 52 with mostly cloudy skies. We will have strong northwesterly winds Tuesday.

The wind will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 37 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 61 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 66 with sunshine returning. Friday, we will have a high of 75 with sunny skies.

