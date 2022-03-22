Jack Co. creates Disaster Relief Fund after tornado

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with Jack County have set up a fund for people to donate to for relief funds.

The Jack County Disaster Relief Fund is funded through a local bank, according to Jack County Treasurer Brad Campsey. Information for the fund can be found below:

Jacksboro National Bank

P.O. Box A, Jacksboro TX 76458

Account number 091367

