Jack Co. creates Disaster Relief Fund after tornado
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with Jack County have set up a fund for people to donate to for relief funds.
The Jack County Disaster Relief Fund is funded through a local bank, according to Jack County Treasurer Brad Campsey. Information for the fund can be found below:
Jacksboro National Bank
P.O. Box A, Jacksboro TX 76458
Account number 091367
