Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Jack County officials provide update after tornado hits area

Jack County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Hefner provides an update after a tornado...
Jack County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Hefner provides an update after a tornado hit the Jacksboro area.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Jack County officials have provided an update after at least one tornado touched down in the Jacksboro area.

Frank Hefner, Jack County emergency management coordinator, said the tornado’s debris field spans at least two miles wide and most of the damage is significant. While heavy damage was reported, Hefner said there were no deaths nor major injuries to report.

Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said they have rescued four people who were trapped and they had minor injuries.

Around 60-80 homes were damaged by the tornado, according to Jennings. Jack County Judge Brian Keith Umphress said many homes were destroyed.

The Jacksboro ISD Elementary and High School were also significantly damaged.

Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported

Hefner said a shelter at the Twin Lakes Community Activity Center on Highway 59 is available for anyone in need.

Jack County officials have also implemented an 8 p.m. county-wide curfew. Emergency services will continue to do searches throughout the night.

To report damages caused to homes by this tornado to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Standoff suspect assaulted captive woman for 3 days, police say
Burkburnett woman dies following Sunday night motorcycle crash
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits Bowie area
News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire

Latest News

Tornado damages buildings in Jacksboro
TDEM asks residents to report weather damage via survey
Officials gave an update on tornado relief efforts in Jacksboro early Tuesday morning.
One day later: updates given on Jacksboro tornado efforts
Cold & Windy for your Tuesday
A tornado damaged buildings in Jacksboro.
8 p.m. curfew in place for Jack County