Jack County officials provide update after tornado hits area

JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Jack County officials have provided an update after at least one tornado touched down in the Jacksboro area.

Frank Hefner, Jack County emergency management coordinator, said the tornado’s debris field spans at least two miles wide and most of the damage is significant. While heavy damage was reported, Hefner said there were no deaths nor major injuries to report.

Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said they have rescued four people who were trapped and they had minor injuries.

Around 60-80 homes were damaged by the tornado, according to Jennings. Jack County Judge Brian Keith Umphress said many homes were destroyed.

The Jacksboro ISD Elementary and High School were also significantly damaged.

Hefner said a shelter at the Twin Lakes Community Activity Center on Highway 59 is available for anyone in need.

Jack County officials have also implemented an 8 p.m. county-wide curfew. Emergency services will continue to do searches throughout the night.

To report damages caused to homes by this tornado to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, click here.

