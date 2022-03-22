Lawrence Johnson named new Hirsch head football coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFISD school board approved Lawrence Johnson as the new Hirschi head football coach Monday evening.

Johnson has been the head coach at Slaton for two seasons and has a 6-14 overall record, including two playoff appearances.

This isn’t Johnson’s first time on the Huskies coaching staff. In 2019, former head coach Antonio Wiley brought Johnson in to be the Huskies defensive coordinator in 2019.

“It was important to him to have somebody there that he trusted and I wanted to be there for him for this moment in his first head coaching job,” said Johnson. “We both took a leap of faith and we went to Wichita Falls Hirschi.”

Johnson said he is truly blessed to come back to Wichita Falls.

“Besides the winning foundation that has been established by Coach Wiley, the staff and those kids, we’ve been getting tremendous support from the community,” said Johnson. “That support has grown. We got an amazing booster club. We got former players and parents who are strong supporters in the community. Everyone knows about Hirschi and they want us to continue to be successful.”

Johnson’s fiancé Carmen is excited to be back in Texoma as well. During their first time in the area, she worked with WFISD in human resources.

“I didn’t want to leave there in the first place,” said Carmen. “It felt like home. I’m really excited to be back with the kids.”

Johnson said he can’t wait to get back to coach kids that he coached just a few years prior.

“I’ve talked to a few of them already,” said Johnson. “I need confirmation that y’all are ready to go. It’s time to turn the heat back up and keep the grind going.”

