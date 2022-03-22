Email City Guide
Man recording video of car doing donuts in New York severely injured after being run over

A man recording video of a car doing donuts in New York was critically injured when he fell to the ground and was run over on Saturday. (SOURCE: WABC)
By NJ Burkett
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW YORK (WABC) – A man is in critical condition after being run over by a car Saturday. The accident happened as a large group of people gathered to watch cars perform donuts in the streets of New York City.

It was all caught on camera.

Officers are still tracking down leads after all that was left of the incident were blood stains and skid marks.

The intersection of Greenwich and Van Dam was deserted, but cell phone video shows the horrific story.

The car was spinning circles in the street, surrounded by up to 1,000 spectators at midnight on Saturday.

Three of the spectators run into the middle of the circle with their phones out recording the action.

A young man in red stumbles in front of the spinning car. In an instant, he’s crushed beneath the wheels.

Witnesses were stunned. After that, the driver takes off into the night.

The car was identified as an Infiniti G35, with the words Tyler Spec painted on the driver side panel.

The location of the accident was in a semi-industrial area on the western edge of Soho.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the hospital. He was identified by police as 23-year-old Christopher Brito, of Tannersville, Pennsylvania.

A man identifying himself as an acquaintance described Brito as an enthusiast of what is known as “car culture,” who frequently made videos of late night car rallies.

Investigators were hoping that the car’s distinctive lettering would help them track down the driver.

Brito suffered a fractured skull, brain injury and severe trauma to the body.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover his medical expenses. It had raised more than $14,000 as of Monday night.

