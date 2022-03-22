Email City Guide
NWS releases preliminary report on Monday tornadoes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACK COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has released preliminary ratings on the tornadoes that hit Texoma on Monday.

  • Jacksboro - EF-3 with estimated 140-150 mph winds
  • Bowie - EF-1 with estimated 95 mph winds
  • Five miles east of Nocona - EF-0 with estimated 85 mph winds
  • Possum Kingdom Lake - EF-1 with estimated 95 mph winds

Jacksboro ISD’s Elementary and High School campuses were heavily damaged by the tornado. Around 400 students took shelter in the Jacksboro Elementary storm shelter, while there were around 50 students and staff sheltering in the high school.

“We can replace buildings, we can’t replace lives, so I’m very, very thankful that our storm shelters held up and did exactly what they were designed to do,” Superintendent Brad Burnett said.

The Bowie tornado caused significant damage in at least two neighborhoods. In one case, the tornado wiped a home off it’s foundation, but left another house a few yards away completely untouched.

The United Family opens their arms to summer interns