Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the...
Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semi about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The condition of the semi driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public Schools Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had suffered “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearby homes were evacuated as SWAT arrived at the scene of a standoff on March 20.
Standoff suspect assaulted captive woman for 3 days, police say
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits Bowie area
Burkburnett woman dies following Sunday night motorcycle crash
News crews are on the ground to bring you the latest information as it comes in.
WCSO releases statement on Wells 2 Fire

Latest News

The storm has already caused damage in Texas.
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms tear into Deep South
The FBI says it will not release crime numbers for three months of 2021 due to the lack of...
FBI not releasing 3 months of crime data, cites lack of law enforcement report sharing
No deaths reported
Jacksboro tornado survivors calling event a ‘miracle’
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
Texas senator questions Judge Jackson
Texas senator questions Judge Jackson