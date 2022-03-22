Residents react after tornado hits Jacksboro

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - A tornado that tore through Jacksboro on Monday damaged approximately 60-80 homes, leaving residents shaken.

Lilli Gonzalez, a Jacksboro resident, said she didn’t think much of the tornado at first because they rarely hit Jacksboro. Her family experienced the damage firsthand. They weathered the tornado in their storm shelter, and saw the aftermath of their property when they came back out.

“I came out and saw my car and I was like ‘Oh my gosh that’s my baby you know and my dad’s car.’ Luckily my house is fine, friends and family are fine, but it’s just scary you know,” she said.

Crystal Barnett, another Jacksboro resident, hid in a bathtub to stay safe. She heard it was one of the safest places to be during a tornado and had her three children and her neighbor’s child with her.

“The roof started coming off the bathroom and while we were in the bathtub so it was just scary, grabbed the kids and started praying to God.”

The Jacksboro community considers themselves blessed to be alive despite the damages across the city.

