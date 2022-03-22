Staying Cool for a Few Days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - North winds will continue providing us with more cool weather tonight and Wednesday. Lows tonight drop into the 30s with highs on Wednesday in the lower 60s. North winds will be a little gusty at times. We’ll start warming up with near 70 for Thursday with the bigger warm up by the weekend. Look for highs to be well into the 80s with SPRING FEVER WARNINGS in full effect.

