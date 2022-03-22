Email City Guide
TDEM asks residents to report weather damage via survey

Tornado damages buildings in Jacksboro
Tornado damages buildings in Jacksboro(KAUZ)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking Texans affected by the devastating wildfires and tornadoes sweeping through the state to report property damages.

Damage to homes and businesses can be reported through Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iStat) damage surveys. The survey results give information to state emergency management officials, allowing them to determine if Texas meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

You can take the iSTAT damage survey by clicking here and selecting “Wildfire Outbreak.” Reporting damage through the survey is voluntary and does not act as a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency; it also does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

The survey comes in the wake of fires and tornadoes ravaging Texoma. Two tornadoes caused major damage in both Jacksboro and Bowie on Monday; the day before, fires burned through Archer, Wichita and Montague Counties.

Stay up to date on tornado relief efforts through the News Channel 6 website and weather app.

