The United Family opens their arms to summer interns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family has opened applications for its 2022 paid summer internship program.

Those eligible to apply for the program must submit their application by the deadline of April 1. The selected applicants will take part in a 10-week internship during the summer, with some positions being eligible for full-time pay and up to 40 hours per week. Applicants are also able to apply to other areas, such as marketing, human resources, I.T., finance, merchandising, accounting and more.

“Opportunities for internship applicants are almost limitless with The United Family,” Shannon Miller, EVP of Talent Management for The United Family, said. “There are so many different fields all at work under one roof. Because of that, we can accommodate almost any type of qualified student in a variety of majors.”

Internships allow interns to gain real-world experience and can lead to real-world opportunities, and those with The United Family are no exception. Stanton Kuehler, a 7-year team member of The United Family, said his experience with the summer internship program has helped him to shape his current career as a bakery business manager.

“I did the 10-week summer bakery management internship and during that time I was able to take what I was learning in my classes at Texas Tech and apply them to real-would examples within the bakery department,” he said. “I worked with several important managers during my internship and their coaching and willingness to help me succeed changed my mindset to seeing United as a company I could have a long-term career with.”

To apply, click here and search “summer” in the keyword search bar and click on Summer Internship Program. Applicants must complete the application, submit a resume, a transcript, two recommendation letters and an essay. Some administration positions are only available in Lubbock, Texas while others are available across all markets of The United Family. More details are available on the application website.

