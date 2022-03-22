Vernon College announces scholarship opportunity for Wilbarger Co. residents

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College announced a scholarship program to help Wilbarger County high school students who want to attend college.

Wilbarger County residents who graduated in 2020, 2021 or will graduate in May 2022 with a GPA of at least 2.25 will be offered the $1,000 Welcome to VC scholarship if they complete the ApplyTexas admissions and Vernon College scholarship applications by the priority deadline of March 31, 2022. The scholarship is also available to Wilbarger County residents who have attended college and have maintained a minimum overall college GPA of 2.25.

“Vernon College is very concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the college-going rate in our service area, but especially of our Wilbarger County residents,” Dr. Dusty R. Johnston, Vernon College president, said. “We are very aware that a large obstacle to college attendance is financial assistance.”

The scholarship will be awarded as $500 in the fall 2022 semester and another $500 in the spring 2023 semester if a 2.25 GPA is earned for a minimum of six completed semester credit hours. Those who are accepted will be considered for additional Vernon College Foundation scholarship opportunities if they qualify.

“With support of the Vernon College Board of Trustees and our Vernon College Foundation, this scholarship opportunity will encourage potential students in making the final decision to attend college,” Johnston said. “I am certain that attending college will benefit citizens as they take the opportunity to achieve educational goals to improve their employability and earning power.”

Applicants are required to fill out the scholarship contract that they receive with their offer, as well as send thank you notes to the scholarship donors by a stated deadline to officially receive their award.

All potential students, including those who graduated before May 2020, are encouraged to apply for scholarships offered by Vernon College and other federal financial aid through FAFSA. Contact the Vernon College Financial Aid department for assistance.

To be eligible to apply for scholarships, students are required to apply for admission and have their Vernon College ID # and email address.

