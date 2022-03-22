City of Wichita Falls to host 2022 Easter Egg Hunt

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls invites everybody to its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2.

The Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation Department is hosting the 2022 Easter Egg Hunt at the Wichita Falls Sports Complex, located at 1702 Sheppard Access Rd. Festivities for the day will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the Egg Hunt at 2 p.m.

Those of all ages will be able to enjoy carnival games, a bounce house, an obstacle course, creating an Easter craft and an opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny. The grounds will be scattered with thousands of plastic eggs filled with candy and mystery prizes. For an extra treat, there will be 24 golden eggs around the area able to be claimed for a prize.

There will be an area designated for children four and under and a separate area for children five through eight years old. Both areas will be supervised by members of the University Kiwanis Club. Children participating in the hunt should bring their own basket or sack.

For any questions, contact the recreation division at (940) 761-7490.

