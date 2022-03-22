Email City Guide
Windy and Much Cooler

By Ken Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The strong storm system that brought Monday’s severe storms is shifting east of us and taking most rain chances with it. Strong northwesterly winds will kick in later tonight and Tuesday, bringing much cooler weather. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 50s but northwest winds at 25 to 40 will make it feel cooler than that. We’ll gradually warm up later this week but temperatures will be below average through Wednesday along with some breezy conditions.

