Zelenskyy thanks Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis for raising $35 million for Ukraine

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis thank those who have donated to their fundraiser for Ukraine. (Source: GoFundMe/Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News) - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine, which earned them a special “thank you” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

The actors had a goal to raise $30 million on GoFundMe for Kunis’ home country, where she was born in 1983.

More than 71,000 people have donated as of Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked the couple for being “among the first to respond to our grief.”

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet, sharing a photo of himself on a video call with Kutcher and Kunis.

The money raised will be donated to Flexport – an organization that is shipping relief supplies to refugees – and to Airbnb, which is providing free housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Kutcher and Kunis also pledged to donate $3 million of their own money.

Texas senator questions Judge Jackson