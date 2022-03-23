Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Simmons was arrested on March 23, 2022 for possession of child pornography.
WF man arrested for editing girl onto child pornography
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
Oklahoma authorities: 6 students killed in crash with semi
Damage reported after tornado hits near Bowie
Damage reported after tornado hits Bowie area
No deaths were reported after an EF-3 tornado hit the city.
Jacksboro tornado survivors calling event a ‘miracle’
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus, no injuries reported
Tornado damages Jacksboro ISD campus

Latest News

Doctors say strokes in young people are increasing, with adults as young as in their 20s being...
Stroke risk factors increasing among young people, doctors warn
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 shot, including 1 child, at Arizona outlet mall
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
Bettye Ricks.
Camp Fire North Texas executive director retires
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments