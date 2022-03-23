BBB warns of scammers after severe storms hit Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Victims of recent storms unfortunately might find themselves falling victim to scammers out to take advantage of ­­­­the recent disasters. Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more.

As people try to rebuild after the recent storms and fires in North Texas and Oklahoma, the Better Business Bureau wants people to be aware of scammers trying to take advantage of them in their time of need.

“We always want to alert the public anytime there is a disaster, so we did issue a warning today, primarily because of the recent fires we had this weekend and we had some tornadoes in our area, and there are some specific scams that do target victims of disasters unfortunately,” Monica Horton, President & CEO of the BBB of North Texas, said.

Among the scammers are ‘Storm Chasing Contractors’ who actually travel from one disaster to another hoping to scam people out of money desperately needed for home repairs.

“We always want consumers to visit bbb.org to see what we say about a particular company prior to contracting with them and also reading our tips and information on how to avoid being scammed,” Horton said.

If someone comes knocking on your door, the BBB always recommends taking their information but never making a purchasing decision when someone is standing on your doorstep.

“A lot of times, they will use high pressure sales tactics,” Horton said. “They are going to try and get you to decide and get you to contract with them as they’re standing there.”

They recommended you take the company’s information to research through the BBB and never give anyone your insurance information.

“We have an online portal called BBB scam tracker, which makes it really easy for them to give us all the details and report that scam to the BBB,” Horton said.

